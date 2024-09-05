First flood alert likely to announce at Arthur Cotton Barrage in Andhra's Dowleswaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A high alert has been issued in the Godavari districts due to rising flood levels in the Godavari River. The first flood warning is expected to be announced on Thursday morning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram.

The State government has declared high alert in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Konaseema districts following the first flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday afternoon, where the water level has reached 45 feet.

East Godavari District Collector P Prasanti convened an emergency meeting, directing revenue, irrigation, and police officials to prepare for the imminent situation as heavy inflows arrive from Bhadra chalam.

Currently, 9 lakh cusecs of water are flowing from the upper reaches of the river. The water level at the barrage is at 8 feet with a discharge rate of 7 lakh cusecs. The flood levels are expected to rise further within the next 24 hours, with the discharge rate likely to exceed 9.5 lakh cusecs by tonight. As the inflows from the tributaries continue to increase, a first flood alert will be issued once the water level surpasses 11.75 feet at the barrage.