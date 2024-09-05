Former YSRC MP Audimulapu Suresh arrested in connection with TDP headquarters attack

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC former MP Audimulapu Suresh was arrested on Thursday by the Mangalagiri police for his alleged involvement in the attack on the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri in 2021.

Suresh and the other accused applied for anticipatory bail earlier after the police sped up the investigation into the case after the TDP-led NDA government came to power. The court dismissed the bail pleas after which Suresh and some other leaders allegedly absconded from the state.

On specific information, police took Suresh into custody in Hyderabad and shifted him to Mangalagiri.

Meanwhile, former minister, Jogi Ramesh and his followers are also said to have gone absconding after the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in the case related to the attack on the residence of Chandrababu Naidu in 2021.

Ramesh, a YSRC MLA allegedly led a group of his followers and staged a dharna in front of the residence of Naidu, who was the Opposition leader then, leading to a clash between the YSRC and TDP activists.