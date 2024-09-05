Health department steps up efforts to curb diseases in Vijayawada following floods

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the flood situation in Vijayawada, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) Department is intensifying its efforts to prevent communicable diseases.

Health Commissioner C Hari Kiran conducted a review meeting on the supply of emergency medicine kits and the distribution of medicines through 104 mobile hospitals on Wednesday. He inspected the distribution efforts in Sitara Centre and Bhavanipuram Swathi Theatre, ensuring that all affected areas received necessary medical supplies.

Following the directives of Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, arrangements have been made to deliver around 75,000 emergency medicine kits via helicopter, boats, and road to ensure widespread accessibility.

The Commissioner said that there should be no shortage of medicines for any victims and highlighted the setting up of 64 medical camps across 32 wards. These camps will conduct necessary medical tests and provide free medicines. Additionally, medical camps are being set up in five nearby rural areas that have also been severely affected, with mobile medical units available to extend coverage.