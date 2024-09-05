Heavy rains predicted in parts of Andhra Pradesh till Sept 8

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rainfall is expected in one or two places within Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on Thursday,. Additionally, rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in East Godavari, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

The cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam has shifted to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbouring areas.

These weather conditions are projected to persist until September 8.

This system is situated between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over Westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday. As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). The forecast for Friday indicates that heavy rains will continue in one or two places across Eluru, ASR, Anakapalle, Vizag, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.