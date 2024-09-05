Jagan Mohan Reddy spreading false narratives, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the comments of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders against the State Government on the issue of Budameru and the capital city Amaravati, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that those who made the mistake are holding others responsible.

While speaking to the mediapersons on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, “It is the peak of their arrogance and defiance,” and accused them of slinging mud at others instead of admitting their wrongs. “They are indulging in a propaganda that Amaravati is being submerged. Such people should be drowned in Amaravati. Those who describe Amaravati as a burial ground should be buried there,” he fumed.

Lashing out at the YSRC and its supporters for their comments distorting facts, Chandrababu Naidu said there is a need to teach them a lesson and said, “They all should be banished from the society.”

While the State government is anxious about dealing with the current crisis at hand and another spell of heavy rains, Naidu alleged that YSRC and others are acting irresponsibly. “When the officials irrespective of their ranks, and people irrespective of their status, are engaged in relief works, adopting a humane attitude, these people are engaging in propagating false narrations. They should apologise for such misdeeds,” he stressed.