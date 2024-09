VIJAYAWADA: Despite Wednesday's overcast sky and drizzling, flood-relief works continued for the fourth day in Vijayawada. While floodwater receded in a few parts of the city, last-mile food delivery continued to be a challenge.

According to statistics, total toll due to rains and floods mounted to 32 in the State. Of the total, 23 deaths were reported in the NTR district and two people were missing. However, it is believed that the death toll could be much higher, as several bodies, reportedly found in flood-affected areas remain unaccounted for.

As the floodwater receded, a few people, who had moved out of their homes following the deluge, visited their houses only to be devastated by the destruction the floods caused. They picked up the pieces of what was left in the debris, before leaving for safer places.

Accompanied by their little ones, many people were seen with a bag or a cloth sack on their heads, painting a bleak picture of untold sorrow.