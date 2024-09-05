Units similar to HYDRAA needed in Andhra, says Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Konidala Pawan Kalyan, announced a personal donation of Rs 1 lakh to each of the panchayats affected by the recent floods, totaling Rs 4 crores for 400 panchayats in the State. The donation will be directly deposited into the respective panchayats’ accounts to aid their recovery.

Following a teleconference with Panchayat Raj officials, the Deputy CM held a press conference on Wednesday. While addressing the press, Pawan Kalyan lauded the swift response of the coalition government in the face of an unexpected natural disaster, particularly in the NTR district, which suffered the most.