Andhra Pradesh govt ignored Met dept alerts, alleges Ambati

VIJAYAWADA: Former MinisterAmbati Rambabuon Thursday alleged that the State government ignored the alerts of the Meteorological Department of heavy rains and did not conduct any review meetings with relevant departments. The flooding caused significant damage as a result, he asserted.

Speaking to newsmen, Rambabu pointed out that even though the State government was warned about the situation, no preventive measures were taken.

Due to the TDP-led NDA government’s failure in water cushioning, the floodwaters surged suddenly, causing massive damage, he alleged and said the floods, which were worsened by the overflow of Budameru, could have been mitigated had the government acted promptly.

The former minister demanded immediate action for the proper management of Budameru. He criticised the Chief Minister for residing in a house built illegally in the buffer zone, terming it a clear violation.