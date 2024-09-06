Andhra Pradesh: No cameras found in girls’ washroom, says IG

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IG) GV Ashok Kumar confirmed that there were no hidden cameras in the girl’s hostel washroom of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College.

Speaking at a press conference at Krishna district SP office in Machilipatnam on Thursday, IG Ashok Kumar revealed that the investigation carried out by three IG rank officers and technical expert teams did not find any cameras in the girls hostel bathroom as alleged by the students.

He also informed that expert teams from Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) arrived and thoroughly verified the mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices of the suspected students. “During our investigation, we did not find any cameras in the bathrooms. In a first of its kind, we have used CERT and C-DAC teams to clear the doubts of students, parents and student associations. Similarly, a report from CERT will be submitted to the State government on the investigation,” he explained.

Further, he said 14 mobile phones, six laptops and one tablet were seized and underwent technical inspection.