Civil supplies dept to provide essential items to flood victims in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Civil Supplies and Marketing Departments will begin distributing various essential commodities to flood victims in Vijayawada starting Friday morning, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced.

Speaking to the media at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Thursday, he mentioned that while he has witnessed many floods in the past, this time the people have faced significant hardships due to the floods. Manohar added that the State administration, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is working tirelessly to assist the victims.

The Minister revealed that 25 kgs of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 litre of cooking oil, 1 kg of sugar, 2 kgs of onions, and 2 kgs of potatoes will be distributed in two bags to flood victims across 179 wards and 3 village secretariats in Vijayawada starting Friday morning. He stated that the distribution will first target the most affected areas, with further distribution to follow in other affected regions. The details of the beneficiaries will be recorded in the EPOS machines, ensuring proper tracking of the distribution. For those without ration cards, distribution will be done through Aadhar card registration.

Additionally, Manohar announced that BPCL, HPCL, and IOC have offered to establish free service centres in 12 locations to provide services to flood victims whose gas stoves have been damaged.