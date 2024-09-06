Relief operations tardy, say residents of Old RR Pet in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: On Thursday, residents of Old Rajarajeswari Pet in the West constituency continued to face severe hardships for the fourth consecutive day due to flooding, which has left their homes submerged. Many are still waiting for food and other essential supplies to reach them. According to the residents, rescue operations have been slow, and there has been a lack of coordination among officials regarding the distribution of food and water to those in need.

Areas such as Old RR Pet, the Milk Project area, Sairam Theatre Centre, KL Rao Nagar, and nearby localities are struggling as floodwaters have yet to recede. Low-lying areas, including New Rajarajeswari Pet, Rajeev Nagar, and HUDA Colony, are also heavily affected. Many residents in these interior parts have lost communication with the outside world. According to an observation by TNIE, over half of the people in these flooded areas still lack access to food, water, milk, and medicine. Many have pleaded with officials for urgent supplies, expressing frustration over the slow response.

“We’ve survived on what little we had so far, but there is a significant gap between supply and demand,” added Karthika, another Old RR Pet resident, noting that even when essentials arrive by tractor, they fall short. Meanwhile, around 200 residents of Vidyadharapuram protested at Kummaripalem Junction, accusing authorities of failing to deliver necessary food supplies.