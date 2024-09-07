Balineni likely to join JSP after Vinayaka Chavithi

ONGOLE: The rank and file of YSRC in Ongole Assembly constituency seem to be in despair as there is no proper leadership to guide the cadre, and rumours are doing the rounds that former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will join the Jana Sena Party anytime now.

Balineni is seldom seen in Ongole in recent times, and has even expressed his dissatisfaction over the YSRC leadership not supporting him in his legal fight against the EVMs tampering issue.

Most of his followers have defected to either the TDP or JSP. Ongole Mayor G Sujatha and Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana (Bujji) along with 18 corporators defected to the TDP. A few other leaders joined the JSP.

The rumour doing the rounds is that Balineni is likely to join the Jana Sena Party after Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

“We have come to know that the former minister is all set to join the JSP in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan just after he tenders his resignation to the YSRC party primary membership, which may be around September 10,” a YSRC district leader told TNIE.

“We need a strong leader to boost the morale of the YSRC in Prasakam district after the party’s debacle in the general elections. The YSRC leadership should appoint a strong leader as an in-charge of Ongole Assembly segment to strengthen the party from the grassroot level,” said an activist who has been in the party since its inception.