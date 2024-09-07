DigiYatra launched at Vizag and 8 other airports

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu launched the DigiYatra facility, a biometric-based system utilising facial recognition technology, at nine Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports in the country on Friday.

He inaugurated the facility at Visakhapatnam Airport, and virtually extended it to eight other AAI airports, including Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Dabolim, Indore, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Patna and Raipur.

DigiYatra aims to provide a seamless and contactless experience for passengers, streamlining terminal entry and security clearance processes. The facility uses facial recognition technology to identify passengers at various checkpoints, eliminating the need for multiple identity checks and enabling paperless travel.

Highlighting the transformative nature of DigiYatra, Ram Mohan Naidu said, “It is a game-changing technological advancement in the civil aviation industry.” Over 3 crore users have already adopted this innovative solution. The facility was first launched at New Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports in December 2022, and has since been introduced at a few other airports.

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association has requested the Union Minister to establish Araku Coffee outlets in all airports across India. The association made representation to the Union Minister during the launch of a new facility at Visakhapatnam Airport, highlighting the need to promote the globally recognised luxury coffee brand.

“Araku Coffee is cultivated in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, known for its nutrient-rich soil and biodiverse terrain. The coffee produced by indigenous tribes, has organic certification, and is designed to make farmers’ families self-sufficient,” the association noted.

It requested the Union Minister to open Araku Coffee outlets in all Indian airports to promote the brand and support tribal farmers of Vizag Agency. This move, they believe, aims to showcase the authentic and aromatic coffee to a wider audience, satisfying coffee lovers’ taste buds while fostering prosperity for the farmers.