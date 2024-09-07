Godavari recedes at Dowleswaram Barrage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Godavari flood began to recede at Dowleswaram Barrage on Friday, with officials closely monitoring the situation. River conservator Kasi Visweswara Rao said 10.36 lakh cusecs of flood water was discharged into the sea, and further reduction is expected by Saturday morning.

Officials remain on high alert as the receding waters continue to pose a risk. It is expected that normal conditions will return within 24 hours. The first alert will be withdrawn once inflows drop below 9 lakh cusecs, as per the flood control room.

Flood inflows at Bhadrachalam are gradually decreasing, although the water levels are still above the first warning level. The water level at Dowleswaram Barrage stands at 12.10 feet, while at Bhadrachalam, it is 42.10 feet.

Meanwhile, several villages in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are receiving floodwaters due to the discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.

Floodwaters have entered Bodasakurru village in Allavaram mandal, K Yenugupalli, Shivayilanka, Nagullanka villages in P Gannavaram mandal, and a few island villages in Mummidivaram. Pasarlapudi, Appanapalli causeways were submerged in P Gannavaram mandal.

MLA Giddi Satyanarayana inspected Godavari water level at Pedapudi Lanka village and suggested boat operators provide life jackets to residents.