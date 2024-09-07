Rains fail to dampen Ganesh festival spirit in Guntur

GUNTUR: The spirit if the people remains undeterred as they prepare to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi on Friday despite incessant rains and floods in Guntur city. Markets across the district are bustling with people making last-minute purchases for the festival.

Although the festive mood is in the air, many are choosing to celebrate in a traditional but subdued manner.

“The situation in some neighbouring areas is still severe, so celebrating lavishly doesn’t feel right,” said K Raghunath, a Ganesh pandal organiser in Guntur.

“Festivals like these bring hope and encourage people not to give up, which is very important right now,” he added.

However, the number of pandals in the district has decreased compared to last year, as residents of island villages are yet to return to their homes, which remain inundated with floodwaters. With celebrations scaled down, many are opting for medium-sized idols, impacting idol makers from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra who depend on the festival for their livelihood. “Many are choosing medium and simple Ganesh idols, and we did not make much profit,” said Girija Shankar Rathod, an idol maker from Rajasthan.

Citizens are also encouraged to opt for eco-friendly Ganeshas. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner P Srinivasaulu extended his greetings to the citizens of Guntur for the festival and urged them to celebrate an eco-friendly Vinayaka Chavithi.

“As Lord Ganesha is the ‘God of Nature’ and represents several natural elements, we should avoid using artificial chemicals, colours, and plastic materials,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have advised pandal organisers to strictly adhere to safety regulations to ensure the safety of devotees. Guntur SP Sathish Kumar emphasised that organisers must ensure noise levels remain within acceptable limits, manage crowds effectively, and have proper electrical setups, along with sand and water to prevent fire mishaps. Volunteers will assist with queue management, worship activities, and overall safety at the Ganesh mandapams.