TDP aspirants intensify lobbying for coveted nominated posts

KURNOOL: TDP leaders of the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district, who sacrificed their MLA and MP seats as part of the seat sharing agreement among the TDP-BJP-JSP combine, have intensified lobbying for nominated posts.

The TDP-led NDA government is set to fill nominated posts in a phased manner. The TDP leadership has already promised to do justice to the sincere party activists who strove for the victory of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine in the elections, in filling nominated posts.

Nearly 10 TDP senior leaders, including former MLA Kotla Sujathamma, former ministers KE Prabhakar and Yerasu Pratap Reddy, former MLA Meenakshi Naidu, Kurnool district TDP president P Thikka Reddy, TDP State general secretary Somisetty Venkateswarlu, and former Shalivahana Corporation chairman Tuggali Nagendra, are aspiring for the nominated posts. There are also several TDP leaders and new entrants into the party among the aspirants.

They include Y Nageswara Rao Yadav, Yeduru Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vaikuntam Prabhakar, Kakaravada Chinna Venkataswamy, KV Subba Reddy, Vangala Shivaram Reddy and Daruru James.

However, the longtime party activists, who have carried the TDP flag from the beginning, are said to have mounted pressure on the party leadership seeking nominated posts as a reward for their loyalty. A section of party activists are of the view that nominated posts should be allotted to those who never enjoyed any position instead of nominating the senior leaders as a measure to further strengthen the party base in the district.

However, several aspirants are anxiously waiting for the announcement of nominated posts without giving up hope. The TDP leadership is likely to announce the nominated posts in a couple of weeks as further delay may complicate matters, observed a political analyst.