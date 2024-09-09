Brace for heavy rains: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the heavy rains in North Coastal Andhra and Godavari districts under the influence of the depression in the Bay of Bengal, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed all the Collectors of the respective districts to be on high alert.

Pointing out the possibility of flash floods in Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, the Chief Minister asked the officials to alert people through SMS by coordinating with central control teams. He asked them to prohibit people from crossing flooded canals, streams, causeways, and bridges, and to take precautionary measures for Ganesh idols’ immersion programmes.

He advised erstwhile Kakinada district Collectors to closely monitor the water levels of the Yeleru reservoir, which is on the rise, and also identify the weak points of bunds and strengthen them. He instructed the irrigation department officials to balance the inflows and outflows.

Similarly, he alerted Collectors of North Andhra districts in view of the heavy to very heavy rains warning till Monday. It may be noted that IMD issued a red alert to the North Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts on Monday.