Brace for heavy rains: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the heavy rains in North Coastal Andhra and Godavari districts under the influence of the depression in the Bay of Bengal, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed all the Collectors of the respective districts to be on high alert.
Pointing out the possibility of flash floods in Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, the Chief Minister asked the officials to alert people through SMS by coordinating with central control teams. He asked them to prohibit people from crossing flooded canals, streams, causeways, and bridges, and to take precautionary measures for Ganesh idols’ immersion programmes.
He advised erstwhile Kakinada district Collectors to closely monitor the water levels of the Yeleru reservoir, which is on the rise, and also identify the weak points of bunds and strengthen them. He instructed the irrigation department officials to balance the inflows and outflows.
Similarly, he alerted Collectors of North Andhra districts in view of the heavy to very heavy rains warning till Monday. It may be noted that IMD issued a red alert to the North Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts on Monday.
District collectors were instructed to store drinking water, and food for distribution to people and prepare material to set up medical camps. Preparation is key for effectively managing disasters. By such measures, loss of life and properties can be minimised, if not averted, he emphasised.
Officials were also advised to utilise drones for the enumeration of crop losses and to shift people from low-lying places, those close to water bodies to relief camps, by convincing them. The relief camps must be equipped with all the necessary facilities like food, drinking water, and medicines.
In the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported in Vizianagaram, followed by 10 cm in Tiruvuru of NTR district and Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district.
Rainfall up to 9 cm was reported at various places in coastal districts and in Rayalaseema, rainfall up to 3 cm was reported in a few places.
IMD issues red alert for North Coastal districts
Due to depression in the Bay of Bengal, very heavy rains to extremely heavy rains is likely at isolated places over North coastal Andhra Pradesh, IMD warned. As per the IMD red alert, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period