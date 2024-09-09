Breaches to Budameru could not be anticipated: Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary Sisodia

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia has clarified that breaches to the Budameru Diversion Channel could not be anticipated.

He spoke to TNIE after his alleged comments that they had prior information about the increase in floodwater level of Budameru and it would be a difficult task to evacuate more than two lakh people from Ajit Singh Nagar went viral on social media.

A clip of a part of Sisodia’s press conference was played up, and the ‘negligence’ of the government in alerting people despite being aware of the flood situation was debated.

At a media conference on Saturday, Sisodia responding to a question said they had prior information about the rains and increasing floodwater level in the Krishna river.

“Just like when the first warning is issued at Bhadrachalam when the Godavari floodwater level rises, an alert is sounded at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, and downstream of the barrage, similar alert is sounded to the areas downstream of Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river when the first flood warning is issued. On the day when the record rainfall occurred upstream of the Krishna, surplus water at the Prakasam Barrage touched 10 lakh cusecs and an alert was issued,” he said.

However, the Special Chief Secretary said the situation with the Budameru is different. Unlike when a tank is full of water, and an alert is sounded downstream of possible breaches, the Budameru indicated no such signs. Increasing inflows into the Budameru Diversion Channel breached the bund and joined the Budameru canal, leading to the flooding, which could not be anticipated, he said, and pointed out that Ajit Singh Nagar and other areas are disaster-prone as the Budameru passes through them.