'Meet housing target': Andhra Pradesh Minister Kolusu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy has directed the Housing Department officials to strive to achieve the 100-day target given to them.

He commended the efforts of the housing officials in the flood relief and rescue operations in Vijayawada.

Holding a teleconference with all the project directors of the department on Sunday, the minister said the deadline set for the completion of houses should be met. Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain explained the status of the housing projects in the State.

Of the total 20,48,270 houses sanctioned across the State, 6,82,056 units have been completed so far. Of the remaining 13,66,214 houses, construction of 5,71,153 units is yet to begin. The officials were asked to ground the houses at the earliest.