NDA leaders intensify efforts for nominated posts in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to fill nominated posts soon, NDA leaders of the district have intensified their efforts for the coveted posts.

As the competition for the nominated posts has become fierce, the aspirants are going to any length to grab the attention of the Chief Minister. Some of the aspirants have appointed lobbyists and public relations managers to run their campaigns effectively.

They are actively posting their participation in the NDA activities and the mass outreach programmes on social media with an aim to be visible and get recognition from the party leadership.

The NDA leadership is said to be conducting internal surveys to assess the popularity and the support base of the aspirants for the allotment of the nominated posts. The exercise to filter the aspirants for the nominated posts has temporarily come to a halt due to the recent floods in Krishna and Guntur.

In the elections, the NDA has won seven out of 10 Assembly seats in Kadapa district, which is a YSRC bastion. TDP leaders who failed to get party tickets to contest the elections as part of the seat-sharing agreement among the TDP-JSP-BJP combine and the second rung leaders are now focused on securing nominated posts.