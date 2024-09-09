Police investigate possible sabotage in Prakasam Barrage gate damage in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: One Town police on Saturday registered a case following a complaint lodged by the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials suspecting possible sabotage behind the damage caused to the counterweight of Gate No. 69 of Prakasam Barrage.

It may be recalled that the counterweight of Gate No. 69 broke when four boats from an unknown place upstream of Krishna drifted towards the barrage and rammed into it on the night of September 1. Due to the impact, the counterweight broke, causing concern over the safety of the barrage.

Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Krishna Rao lodged the complaint with the One Town police, suspecting the chances of possible sabotage, and wanted the police to investigate the matter, and find out the details of the boat owners.

In his complaint, he stated that no one came claimed to be the owners of the boats, which raised the suspicion of possible sabotage.

Three special teams have been formed to identify the owners of the boats. It has been learnt that the NTR district police have identified the owners of the boats. On the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu is monitoring the case investigation.