Andhra Pradesh Govt revokes suspension of CM Naidu’s former personal secretary

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders revoking the suspension of P Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Secretary (Planning), and reinstated him in the Planning Department. The period during which Rao was suspended (September 29, 2023 - August 6, 2024) has been regularised.

Srinivasa Rao had served as the personal secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu between 2014 and 2019.

He was placed under suspension on September 29 last year by the previous YSRC government for leaving the country without prior sanction from the competent authority and other charges.

Rao has submitted reasons for his absence and requested the government to exonerate him from the charge, and drop further action against him.

The government observed that the Inquiry Officer’s findings has held that except for the aspect of the charge that the official left the country without prior sanction from the competent authority, other aspects in the Articles of Charge and Statement of Imputations, are not substantiated.

As the Inquiry Officer also mentioned that the reasons submitted by the Charged Officer for his absence due to obtaining treatment in the US were supported by the medical reports submitted, the government warned Rao to be careful and not repeat the instances of leaving the country without the prior approval of the competent authority.