Andhra Pradesh Transport Department to set up camps for deluge-hit victims

VIJAYAWADA: Following the recent Budameru floods that struck Vijayawada, damaging numerous vehicles, the State government has decided to set up special camps through the Transport Department to help the affected residents cope with their losses.

Unofficial estimates suggest that over 10,000 vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to larger vehicles, were damaged in the West and Central constituencies of Vijayawada, adding a burden to those already impacted by the floods.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly addressed the issue, assuring the public that the State government will provide all possible support. He has also held meetings with insurance companies and bankers to enlist their cooperation in helping the affected residents.

Sources indicate that the CM has directed the department to set up camps to assess the extent of vehicle damage. These camps will collect data on the number of vehicles affected, types of damages, and repair costs, which will help the government determine the financial assistance.

The officials have reportedly prepared a detailed report on the damaged vehicles, which will be presented to CM Naidu.

“We have developed a model to gather data on vehicles submerged in the floods, assess the extent of damage, and estimate repair costs. This will help us understand the situation and provide appropriate aid to the victims,” said a senior official, who wished to remain anonymous.

He noted that most of the vehicles affected by the floods are two-wheelers and autos, many of which do not have valid insurance. The government plans to extend financial aid to these uninsured vehicle owners to help with repair costs.

Some mechanics and service agents in Ajit Singh Nagar have begun repairing motorcycles at no cost to the owners. An official statement from the CM regarding financial aid for those who suffered vehicle damages is expected soon.