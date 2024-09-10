‘No immediate flood threat from Budameru’: NTR District Collector Srijana

A facilitation centres will be established at the Sub Collector’s Office to expedite insurance claim settlements for properties damaged by the natural calamity, including the floods from the Budameru stream and Krishna River, says NTR District Collector G Srijana in an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar.

She discussed about the ongoing developments in the city following the severe floods.

What steps are being taken to address insurance claims for flood-affected properties?

As directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a facilitation centre has been established at the Sub Collector’s office to expedite insurance claim settlements for properties, including vehicle insurance.

We have received 1,800 claims and settled 55 so far. We anticipate receiving between 4,000 and 5,000 claims within the next week and will work with insurance companies to process them efficiently.

What is the current flood threat, and what measures have been taken to address it?

Currently, there is no immediate threat of flooding from the Budameru stream, as rainfall has been lower than initially forecasted. We had issued a precautionary alert on Sunday midnight, advising people to be ready to move to rehabilitation centres if necessary.

However, the reduced rainfall both locally and in Telangana has lessened the floodwaters flowing into Budameru. We are closely monitoring the situation and have implemented precautionary measures to ensure safety.

What sanitation measures are being taken in the affected areas?

Sanitation efforts are progressing rapidly. Approximately 8,000 workers, both local and from outside, are diligently working to clean streets and homes affected by the flooding, which left mud and silt behind.

Sanitation teams have begun work in 26 divisions, while six divisions, including Ajith Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, and RR Peta, are still awaiting receding waters before cleaning can commence. The teams will address these areas sequentially as conditions improve.

How is the distribution of essential kits being managed at flood-hit areas?

The Civil Supplies Department is managing the distribution of essential commodities. To date, approximately 1,50,000 kits have been distributed to flood-affected individuals in areas where the waters have receded.

Ration distribution is ongoing in areas where the floodwaters have receded, power as well as water supplies have been restored and will phase out food distribution. We started enumeration also which is on brush pace and the enumeration will focus on severely affected, marooned areas rather than areas affected only by rainfall.

What is the status of other areas in the district affected by the floods?

The situation in other areas of the NTR district has stabilised, and enumeration for house damages is underway. The primary concern remains the Budameru catchment area, where there has been significant crop damage. We will assess the overall impact and submit a detailed report to the government after consolidating the findings.