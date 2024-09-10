'Over 1 lakh flood victims received medical aid': Andhra Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav urged the health department officials to work like soldiers to serve the flood victims.

Speaking at a training camp held for multipurpose health assistants, supervisors, and sub-unit officers at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday, he emphasised the importance of their role during this critical time, highlighting that 190 free medical camps have already been organised, with over 1 lakh flood victims receiving medical assistance.

The Minister said more than 1,000 medical personnel are actively engaged at the field level.

Satya Kumar stressed the importance of mosquito larvae eradication, noting that areas submerged in water for over a week are at risk of diseases like malaria. He praised the participation of medical personnel from Guntur, Krishna, Nellore, NTR, Kakinada, and Palnadu districts in this initiative.

“We need to work with dedication for at least a week to ensure the success of this programme,” he said. A house-to-house survey is also being conducted, with 150 teams already deployed in flood-affected areas, he informed.

Minister Satya highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been guiding the Health and Medical Department from the onset of the floods.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and Health Commissioner C Hari Kiran also spoke on the occasion.