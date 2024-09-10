Two arrested for Prakasam Barrage gate damage, YSRC claims foul play

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested two persons in connection with the alleged sabotage behind the crashing of boats into Prakasam Barrage on Monday. The duo were produced before the court and were remanded for 14-day custody.

As per the preliminary reports, the arrested persons, Kukkalagadda Ushadri and Komati Rammohan are said to be associates of YSRC MLC and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram.

The duo who hail from Gollapudi and Surayapalem were behind the sabotage where five boats hit the counterweight of gates 67, 69 and 70.

Based on a complaint from Irrigation Department officials alleging sabotage behind the damage caused to Prakasam Barrage gate 69’s counterweight, One Town police registered a case under sections 125 and 326B of Bharata Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday.

During the investigation, police noticed that two accused Ushadri and Komati Rammohan owned the boats that drifted and crashed the Prakasam Barrage gates. Three machine boats were registered in the name of Ushadri and the remaining two belong to Rammohan.

“The duo displayed negligence which has caused damage to the gate. A probe is on to find whether there is any conspiracy behind the negligence. Call data records of the accused are being examined,” said I Town Inspector Guru Prakash.

From the day of incident, the ruling TDP leaders including the Chief Minister himself expressed his doubt on the role of YSRC leaders as the boats were painted in blue, white and green colours of YSRC flag and no person claimed the ownership so far.

YSRC activists behind sabotage: Ramanaidu

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu told media, “Investigation is on to find out the reason for those three boats belonging to the same person loosely tied with nylon rope instead of being anchored at the river banks as per general practice and each boat weighs 40 to 50 tonnes each.”

The Minister said that all guilty will be brought to book as per law.

The 170-year-old Prakasam Barrage has been serving the erstwhile districts of Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, and Prakasam, providing irrigation water to 13.8 lakh acres and drinking water to several lakhs of people.