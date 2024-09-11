CM’s conspiracy charge ridiculous, says Former minister Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of trying to divert the attention of the people from his government’s failure to handle the flood situation by politicising the boat crash at the Prakasam Barrage.

Speaking to the media, he said Naidu stooped to a new low by making such baseless allegations against the YSRC. He pointed out that not only private boats but also tourism boats were caught in the Krishna floodwater.

“Naidu is using every crisis, including the Budameru and Krishna floods to target YSRC leaders. During the floods, the water flow had reached an unusually high level of 11.43 lakh cusecs, which was not seen quite a long time,” he said.

According to government reports, 202 boats were partially damaged, and 432 were completely destroyed. He found it ridiculous that the three large boats that hit the gate of the Prakasam Barrage, was used to spread the rumour of a conspiracy against the YSRC.

Ambati clarified that one of the boat owners Komati Rammohan is closely related to Komati Jayaram, TDP NRI wing head, and K Ushadri, another owner, was also seen in photos with HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. “This shows that the TDP is levelling baseless allegations against the YSRC leaders like former MP Nandigam Suresh and MLC Talasila Raghuram, who are being unjustly targeted,’’ he alleged.