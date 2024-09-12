Andhra Pradesh: Yeleru canal breach inundates Peddapuram

KAKINADA: For the third time, the Yeleru canal has breached, submerging villages and crops in the district. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan enquired about the situation over the phone with District Collector Shan Mohan, who briefed him on the measures being taken.

Due to the release of surplus water from the Yeleru reservoir, a breach occurred at Kandrakota village in Peddapuram mandal, following two earlier breaches at Rajupalem in Kirlampudi mandal and Kandriga village in Pithapuram mandal. The previous breaches severely impacted two villages, submerging thousands of acres of agricultural land.

Pawan Kalyan spoke with the District Collector to assess the flood situation, with approximately 62,000 acres submerged due to heavy inflows from the Yeleru and Tandava reservoirs following intense rains. He was also informed that mudslides and waterlogging had caused traffic disruptions on the Pithapuram-Raparthi, Peddapuram-Gudivada, and Samalkot-Pithapuram roads in the Pithapuram and Peddapuram constituencies.

Vehicles were diverted onto the national highway at Gollaprolu. The Collector further mentioned that boats and support teams are conducting relief operations.

On Wednesday, a local resident of Surampeta, Esarapu Suribabu (62), passed away due to illness, and with no transport available, revenue officials arranged a boat to ferry the body to the burial ground. Residents of Gollaprolu, Pithapuram, and Kirlampudi mandals are facing severe hardships due to the ongoing floods.