Former MP Suresh files petition in HC for bail

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Nandigam Suresh, who was arrested in the case related to the attack on the TDP headquarters, filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday seeking bail. In his petition, Suresh said he was not involved in the attack on the TDP headquarters and the case was registered against him out of political vendetta. While the case related to the attack on the TDP office was registered in 2021, his name was included in it now, he said.

Suresh said he would abide by any conditions imposed by the court while granting bail. YSRC sympathiser A Srinivas Reddy, who was also arrested in the attack case, filed a petition in the court seeking bail. Justice V Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar directed the police to place before the bench the details of case, and posted the matter for hearing on September 17.