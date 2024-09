VIJAYAWADA: Gandhi Co-operative Urban Bank has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support victims of the Budameru floods. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by the bank’s Chairman Vemuri Venkatrao at the CM’s office on Tuesday.

Venkatrao stressed that the donation supports those affected in Payakapuram and Singh Nagar, highlighting the bank’s commitment to relief efforts.