Inter-Ministerial Central Team begins assessment of flood loss

VIJAYAWADA: The six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) arrived in Vijayawada on Wednesday for a two-day visit to assess the damage caused by rains and floods. The team met higher officials of the State government at the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday and took stock of the situation. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia informed the IMCT that primary estimates of the losses have been pegged at Rs 6,880 crore.

The six-member team, led by Joint Secretary of Union Home Ministry Anil Subrahmanyam, comprised Director of Farmers Welfare of Maharashtra AL Vagmer, Chief Engineer of Surface Transport Rakesh Kumar, Finance Department Consultant RB Koul, Rural Development Deputy Secretary Pradeep Kumar and National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO) scientist SVSP Sharma. They held a two-and-a-half hour meeting with various Heads of Departments (HoDs) of the State government.

The officials explained that 337 villages in 108 mandals of seven districts Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam were affected. They elaborated on damage caused by the floods through a presentation and photo exhibition. The officials also highlighted the relief and rehabilitation measures implemented over the past 10 days.

Water Resources Department engineer-in-chief Venkateswara Rao explained that the extent of destruction was massive in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, aquaculture, roads and irrigation. The IMCT was informed that the River Krishna logged record inflows due to the torrential rains that lashed Vijayawada under the influence of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.