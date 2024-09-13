Balineni set to quit YSRC after meet with Jagan?

ONGOLE: Leaders of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is in all likelihood poised to quit the YSRC as his meeting with the party leadership could not break any ice.

Informed sources told TNIE that his meeting with YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli has yielded no results though Balineni was offered some good position in the party. The meeting with the YSRC chief lasted for over 20 minutes with no positive outcome, they said.

Balineni made a complaint to the Election Commission of India doubting the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded a thorough examination of EVMs and cross checking of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in some polling stations in Ongole constituency after his defeat in the Assembly elections, but he did not receive support from the party leadership to the desired extent, which is said to have angered him.

The former minister seems to be having differences with YSRC Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, who wields considerable influence in the party matters.

The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has slipped out the YSRC hands with a majority of corporators and the mayor switching their loyalty to the TDP.

While some of his followers feel that Balineni may join the Jana Sena Party, others are tight lipped on his next political move.

“We do not have any communication from our leader Balineni about his resignation or joining another party. We too need clarity on the news doing rounds in the electronic media that he is set to quit the party,” said YSRC leader Kathari Sankar.