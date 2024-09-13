Godavari recedes at Dowleswaram Barrage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The floodwaters of the Godavari River, which inundated low-lying areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, are receding steadily at Dowleswaram Barrage. However, the threat of flooding remains. River conservator Kasi Visveswararao said the Godavari floodwaters could rise again as heavy inflows are expected to reach Bhadrachalam on Friday evening.

The flood control room stated that 14 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea from the barrage on Thursday. The water level at the barrage is 14.70 feet, and the second warning will remain in place until the water level drops 13.75 feet. However, the first warning has been withdrawn at Bhadrachalam.

Meanwhile, in Kunavaram of ASR district, women gathered in large numbers and staged a ‘Jala Deeksha’ on Thursday, demanding the State government make arrangements to pay the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package to all displaced persons. “We are surprised to see film actors and philanthropists coming forward to donate huge sums to flood-affected areas in Khammam and Vijayawada cities. Nobody is coming to our area to donate money. We want to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to discuss the package.

Kunavaram was washed away due to heavy rains and floods. “We want our package. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also came here and assured us of the payment of the package. This year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also made claims, but nobody has come to help us. We will go to Amaravati in a bus and meet the CM. Our children have not been going to school for the last four months. We are facing hardships. We request the State government to get funds from the Centre and pay compensation to all displaced persons under the Polavaram Project,” they said.