MSMEs set to get credit guarantee of Rs 100 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government accords highest priority to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and encourages them to play a crucial role in providing employment opportunities to the youth, asserted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He directed officials to interlink DWCRA groups with MSMEs, besides focusing on releasing incentives to industries that have been pending since long. He also ordered for the modernisation of Auto Nagars so that service facilities can be provided even to electric vehicles. He announced that Rs 100 crore will be allocated as credit guarantee for MSMEs.

Chairing a review meeting on MSMEs and the Department of Food Processing at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu felt that if the government encourages MSMEs, the most favourable results can be achieved through them. The MSME sector which faced several challenges, will be brought back on track by adopting new policies. The MSME parks that have been pending will be completed soon with all facilities, he said.

Stressing the need for involvement of farmers in setting up MSME parks in some areas, he advised officials to take the initiative in this regard. Farmers who own lands can set up such parks in their lands, and can be benefited on lines of those in Amaravati, he explained.

When officials informed him that a similar system is being implemented in Pune, he directed them to study the policy and implement it in the State.

The CM underlined the need to bring in a policy through which permission for setting up of MSMEs can be sanctioned automatically if it is delayed beyond a specific time.