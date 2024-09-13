Naidu for generous Central help

VIJAYAWADA: Apprising the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) of the huge loss that the State has suffered due to the unprecedented rains and floods, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the officials to extend assistance to the State generously.

The six-member IMCT, led by Joint Secretary of Union Home Ministry Anil Subrahmanyam, comprised Director of Farmers Welfare of Maharashtra AL Vagmer, Chief Engineer of Surface Transport Rakesh Kumar, Finance Department Consultant RB Koul, Rural Development Deputy Secretary Pradeep Kumar and National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO) scientist SVSP Sharma. During their two-day visit, the team inspected the flood-affected areas in Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts. They met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat before wrapping up the tour.

Naidu appealed to the Central team to consider the floods in Vijayawada as a calamity that the State has never faced before. “Since the flash floods have completely disrupted the lives of the people, the Centre should be very liberal in extending aid to them,” Naidu told the IMCT members. Besides the loss of life and property, the flood victims experienced severe distress with no drinking water or food to eat, he added.

He urged the Central team to see to it that the Union government comes forward to help the flood victims get back to normal life. Elaborating on the intensity of the rains and floods, he pointed out that the State experienced 50 cm of rainfall in just two days. Stating that the deluge resulted in severe crop loss, the Chief Minister said it is the bounden duty of the government to see to it that necessary assistance is provided to the farmers.