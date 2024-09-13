Removing boats from Prakasam Barrage proves to be tough task

VIJAYAWADA: Removing the three boats, which have been stuck at gate 69 of the Prakasam Barrage on the River Krishna for over 10 days, is proving to be a challenging task for the Water Resources Department.

Officials told TNIE that they are adopting every method to remove the boats as soon as possible.

So far, officials have tried removing the boats with the help of cranes and by deploying experts in underwater cutting, but in vain. It has been learnt that the Water Resources Department has sought the services of Dharmadi Satyam, whose Kakinada-based firm Balaji Marines had successfully retrieved Royal Vashishta from the River Godavari near Kachchuluru in Devipatnam in 2019 after it had capsized.

He is expected to arrive in Vijayawada soon. The Department is also mulling over employing salvage rubber balloons to assist in retrieval of the boats.

On September 1, a total of five boats were washed away in the floodwater.