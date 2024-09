VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for last mile distribution of humanitarian aid to flood victims, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that if the assessment of damage caused by the rains and deluge is completed soon, assistance will be provided to the victims by September 17.

During a meeting held at the State Secretariat to review the distribution of flood relief, Naidu stressed that the enumeration of losses should be conducted properly and subsequently assistance should reach the last affected person.

Stating that the people were happy with the relief measures, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare the list of victims scientifically, particularly with respect to payment of compensation.

Further, officials explained in detail about the procedure of enumeration of losses.

It has been estimated that at least 2,13,456 houses and thousands of two-wheelers were submerged in the deluge. The State government is planning to announce assistance not only to those whose houses were totally submerged, but also to those who stay on the first and second floors. Additionally, new houses will be built for those whose houses were completely damaged.

Further, the State government has announced that proper compensation will also be paid to individuals whose two-wheelers got damaged in the floods.

Municipal Administration and Urban Department (MAUD) Minister P Narayana, who reviewed the flood situation in Vijayawada, said enumeration of losses in flood-affected areas will be completed by Saturday evening.

He added 10 streets and 1,500 houses in wards 61, 63 and 64 were still under water.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satya Prasad, P Narayana and Nadendla Manohar and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

Rs 186 cr for road repair works

Announcing that a sum of Rs 476 crore will be sanctioned for repairing roads that have been damaged due to the unprecedented rains and floods, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said Rs 186 crore has been released immediately to take up the works.