Jagan terms Yeleru floods man-made

VIJAYAWADA: Holding the TDP-led NDA government responsible for floods to Yeleru, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the State government failed to take preventive measures despite early warnings for heavy rains. Terming the floods in the district as man-made, Jagan lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the mismanagement of the Yeleru Reservoir.

During his visit to the flood-affected villages of Madhavapuram, Nagulapalli, and Ramanakkapeta in Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district, the former Chief Minister interacted with villagers and enquired about the losses they suffered due to the severe flooding caused due to heavy inflows to the Yeleru Reservoir.

While speaking to mediapersons in Ramanakkapeta village, Jagan raised concerns over the State government’s handling of the flood situation in Kakinada district. He alleged that neither review meetings were held nor special officers were appointed to manage the crisis.

Further, he questioned the poor management of Yeleru Reservoir, which has a capacity of nearly 23 TMC.