Seven killed, 31 injured as APSRTC bus collides with two trucks in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

HUBBALLI: Seven people were killed and 31 others injured when an APSRTC bus collided with two trucks on the Chittoor-Bengaluru main road near Mogili ghat in Bangarupalyam mandal of Palamaneru constituency on Friday.

The accident took place when the RTC bus, travelling from Tirupati, collided head-on with a truck coming from Palamaneru. Following the initial impact, the bus rammed into another truck. Six people in the bus, including the driver and helper, died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Palamaneru Area Hospital. While 25 of them are said to be in stable condition, the severely injured persons were transferred to a hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu for better treatment.

S Vijayamma (53) of Pakala mandal in Tirupati, Hansika Yadav (6) of Maharaj Ganj in Maharashtra, Balaraju from Siddipeta in Telangana, Sonu Kumar (31) of Baliya in Uttar Pradesh, bus driver Tirupathi and truck driver S Manoharan (56) of Chamanthipuram were among those who lost their lives in the accident.

On learning about the incident, Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations. Sumit also announced that the State government will extend an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of each of the deceased.