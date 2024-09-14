SRM-AP donates Rs 3 crore to CMRF

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help in the rehabilitation of flood victims in Vijayawada.

University Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Trustee Balaji Sathyanarayanan, Registrar Dr R Premkumar and SRM Group Executive Director (Research) Prof. D Narayana Rao handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Friday.

“We at SRM University-AP stand with Andhra Pradesh at this dire hour and will extend our extensive support towards the rehabilitation projects,” stated Dr Sathyanarayanan.

Additionally, the varsity distributed food worth Rs 10 lakh, water bottles, fruits, bread and biscuits to residents of Gollapudi, Singh Nagar and Vambay Colony. The distribution programme was initiated by Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan and conducted under the aegis of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora.