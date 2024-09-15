Andhra Pradesh: Health officials declare diarrhoea outbreak in Allagadda Under Control

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL : Comissioner of Health and Family Welfare, C Hari Kiran, said that the diarrhoea outbreak in Abhyudaya Colony in Allagadda municipality has been brought under control. All 17 patients being treated at the community health centre (CHC) and urban primary health centre (UPHC) have recovered and would be discharged soon, he informed the media.

“The District Medical and Health Department has set up three health camps in the colony, and the Collector has also reviewed the situation by visiting in person,” Hari Kiran told TNIE. Refuting the claim that diarrhoea was behind the deaths of the three residents, Hari Kiran said, “One of the deceased was a chronic alcoholic, and the other two had comorbidities. There is no direct link to the diarrhoea outbreak.” Civic officials have collected 50 to 80 water samples from different locations and sent them for testing. No new cases were reported on Saturday. Residents of the colony, however, alleged that contaminated drinking water, due to leaks in an ageing pipeline and unbleached overhead tanks, had caused the deaths.

According to the residents, Shaik Imambi (70), Shaik Mabusa (77) alias Hussain Basha and Jangam Chandra Mohan (48) died after suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea in the past few days. They stated that about 100 people have fallen ill for the past few days.

On the other hand, Nandyal Collector G Rajakumari and local MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya visited the affected areas in Allagadda town and also interacted with the patients taking treatment at the CHC and UPHC on Saturday. Nandyal DM&HO Dr R Venkata Ramana was directed to monitor the situation at the PHC until all the patients were discharged.