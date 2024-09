VIJAYAWADA: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated a new flight service between Vijayawada and Delhi on Saturday. The daily service, operated by IndiGo’s A321 aircraft with a seating capacity of 180 seats, will depart from Delhi at 08:10 hours and arrive in Vijayawada at 10:40 hours. The return flight will depart from Vijayawada at 11:10 hours and reach Delhi by 13:40 hours.

The Minister marked the launch by issuing boarding passes to the passengers at the Vijayawada International Airport. He also inaugurated a new approach road connecting the underpass of the new flyover on National Highway-16 to the airport.

Ram Mohan Naidu also conducted a review meeting with airport authorities and State officials to assess the progress of the airport expansion. The development works are part of a Rs 500-crore project that also includes the construction of a new terminal and improved infrastructure. Stressing the importance of prioritising the airport’s expansion, the Minister raised concerns over the slow progress, with only 52% of the work completed so far.

He pointed out that despite sufficient availability of funds and materials, persistent rainfall had caused the delay. Officials assured the Minister that they will expedite the works to meet the June 2025 deadline.

To ensure timely progress of the works, Ram Mohan Naidu suggested the creation of a WhatsApp group to provide real-time updates. He also called for monthly reviews of the project and directed officials to resolve issues related to land acquisition, court disputes, and compensation for farmers. Furthermore, the construction of a bridge over the Eluru Canal was emphasised as a necessary component of the project.