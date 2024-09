VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the alleged police harassment against Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao suspended two police officers on Saturday.

The suspension of former West Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Hanumantha Rao and former Ibrahimpatnam inspector M Satyanarayana comes after an internal inquiry revealed that the Ibrahimpatnam police violated standard protocols while arresting the actress and her family members.

While ACP Hanumantha Rao was attached to Police headquarters, inspector Satyanarayana was attached to Governorpet police station.

“The two senior officials violated all standard protocols while arresting a person. On top of it, the case was registered against her without any evidence,” stated ACP K Sravanthi Roy, who was appointed as a special officer to probe the case, in her report submitted to NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu.

2 IPS officers likely to face action for violating norms

It has also been learnt that the State government is contemplating to take action against two IPS officers whose alleged role was found to be in violation of guidelines while registering the case against Kadambari Jethwani and allegedly torturing the actress and her family members.

It may be recalled that Ibrahimpatnam district police registered a case against Kadambari Jethwani and her family members in February based on a complaint lodged by one YSRC leader Kukkala Vidyasagar, alleging that she cheated him in a land deal.

On Friday, Jethwani and her family members lodged a complaint in the same police station alleging that the former inspector booked a false case against them bowing to the pressure from some public representatives and police personnel in higher ranks.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Vidyasagar and others under various Sections, including 467 of IPC, (forgery of valuable security), and called for a detailed probe. Earlier, the actress and her parents met NTR district CP SV Rajashekar Babu and explained to him how the Ibrahimpatnam police arrested them in the false case and harassed her family without proper investigation into the case.