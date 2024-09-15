State set to showcase its big energy potential at RE-INVEST 2024

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the nation’s objective to transform its energy landscape with a goal of 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030, the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) will be organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) at Gandhinagar from September 16 to 18.

Andhra Pradesh, which is a leading State in promoting and establishing renewable energy projects with a huge potential of 38.5 GW solar, 123.34 GW wind power, and 43.89 GW pumped storage system, shall have an opportunity to showcase its strength and potential to attract global investments for setting up green energy projects in the State.

A high-level team, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, will participate in RE-INVEST. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of various States, delegates from Australia, Denmark, Germany and Norway, and national and international companies will participate in RE-INVEST.

At a review of green energy projects in the State with officials of power utilities, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said the electricity demand for Andhra Pradesh is projected to grow significantly and expected to cross 1,15,067 MU per annum by 2030. To meet the energy demand, the State government is going to plan renewable energy (RE) capacity additions in a phased manner to meet the increasing energy demand by 2030, he said.