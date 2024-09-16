Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan hails the efforts of engineers in developing state’s infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: The role of engineers in nation-building is crucial, said Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, the actor-turned politician posted, “On the occasion of National Engineers Day, I, extend my warmest wishes to all the engineers in the country. Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a true icon in the field of engineering. His pioneering contributions to nation-building and innovative spirit continue to inspire us.”

Pointing out this year’s theme, ‘Innovating for a Sustainable Future’, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the contributions of the engineers in evolving solutions which address current challenges while paving the way for a sustainable future.

Acknowledging the efforts of the country’s engineers, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the tireless efforts of all engineers who have been instrumental in shaping our state’s infrastructure, economy, and society. Your technical expertise, creativity, and dedication to excellence have transformed lives and communities. Your work has not only improved our quality of life but also paved the way for a brighter future.”