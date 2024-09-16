Donations continue to pour in for flood relief

VIJAYAWADA: Donations continue to pour in to support flood victims in the State. Several philanthropists met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics, and Communication, Nara Lokesh, at their Hyderabad residence on Sunday, handing over significant contributions to the relief efforts.

GVK Foundation Chairman GVK Reddy, alongside GV Sanjay Reddy, donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister. Challa Srisanth, on behalf of Continental Coffee, contributed Rs 1.11 crore, while Challa Ajitha, representing the Challa Rajendra Prasad Family Foundation, donated Rs 1 crore. Coromandel International Limited Chairman Arun Alagappa and Managing Director Shankar Subramanyam donated Rs 1.5 crore to the cause. Vemulapalli Ashok and Rohit Vemulapalli from TriGeo Technologies Private Limited handed over a Rs 1crore cheque, while Laurus Labs founder Dr Satyanarayana Chava, along with Nagarani Chava, also donated Rs 1crore.

The largest contribution came from Dr Murali K. Divi, CEO of Divi’s Laboratories, who donated Rs 9.8 crore to aid flood relief efforts, including Rs 5 crore directly to the CM. An additional Rs 4.8 crore was previously given to the Akshaya Patra Foundation for food distribution to victims from September 1 to 8.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Minister Nara Lokesh expressed gratitude, stating, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister @ncbn, the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united in supporting flood victims. Special thanks to Dr Murali K Divi of Divi’s Laboratories for their Rs 9.8 crore donation.”