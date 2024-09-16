Early tablet use in kids linked to tantrums: Study

GUNTUR: While allowing young children to spend time in front of screens often gives parents a much-needed break, a new study suggests that early tablet use is linked to increased outbursts later on. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, screen time has significantly increased among children, with even toddlers being given electronic devices for entertainment or distraction.
The study, published in the journal ‘JAMA Pediatrics,’ shows that tablet use by children at 3.5 years old was associated with a higher number of expressions of anger and frustration one year later. Additionally, children who were more prone to anger and frustration at 4.5 years old were more likely to have higher tablet use a year later, at 5.5 years old. The authors of the study noted that early childhood tablet use “may contribute to a cycle” of problems in emotional regulation.
Children logging 75 minutes or more of daily screen time at 3.5 years old were more likely to have outbursts of anger and frustration one year later, according to the study. The research, published in early August in ‘JAMA Pediatrics,’ involved a survey of 315 parents of preschool-aged children when their kids were 3.5, 4.5, and 5.5 years old. Parents self-reported their children’s tablet use and assessed their children’s expressions of anger using a standard questionnaire called the Children’s Behaviour Questionnaire.
The findings suggest a vicious cycle, with young children who exhibited more anger and frustration at 4.5 years old likely to spend even more time on a tablet by 5.5 years old. The experts noted that the association between tablet use and anger was bidirectional, with children whose parents reported higher levels of anger and frustration at 4.5 years old being more prone to increased tablet use later on.
Commenting on the impact of increased screen time on children’s emotional development, K Raghunath, a psychiatrist, explained that children need to learn how to manage their negative emotions as part of their natural development, with support from parents and teachers. If children are given tablets, smartphones, or other gadgets to soothe them instead, they may fail to develop the ability to manage these emotions on their own. This could lead to issues with anger management later, he added.
He emphasised smartphones should not be used as ‘babysitters’ and stressed the importance of adult interactions and face-to-face communication with children. He advised parents to delay the introduction of mobiles and not to rely on screens to calm tantrums.
‘Children need to learn to manage negative emotions’
