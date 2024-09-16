Early tablet use in kids linked to tantrums: Study

The findings suggest a vicious cycle, with young children who exhibited more anger and frustration at 4.5 years old likely to spend even more time on a tablet by 5.5 years old. The experts noted that the association between tablet use and anger was bidirectional, with children whose parents reported higher levels of anger and frustration at 4.5 years old being more prone to increased tablet use later on.

Commenting on the impact of increased screen time on children’s emotional development, K Raghunath, a psychiatrist, explained that children need to learn how to manage their negative emotions as part of their natural development, with support from parents and teachers. If children are given tablets, smartphones, or other gadgets to soothe them instead, they may fail to develop the ability to manage these emotions on their own. This could lead to issues with anger management later, he added.

He emphasised smartphones should not be used as ‘babysitters’ and stressed the importance of adult interactions and face-to-face communication with children. He advised parents to delay the introduction of mobiles and not to rely on screens to calm tantrums.

‘Children need to learn to manage negative emotions’

