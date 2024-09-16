Minister Ponguru Narayana vows to ensure justice for all flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana said that the State government is committed to ensure justice for every flood victim.

He held a review meeting at the NTR District Collectorate on Sunday, focusing on the data cross-check process at ward secretariats, where the flood’s impact has been most severe, along with the ongoing reverification and supervisory checks on flood damage reports.

Director of Municipal Administration Department M Harinarayan, Disaster Management Department MD Ronanki Kurmanath, NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana, Joint Collector Dr Nidhi Meena, and Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) HM Dhyanchandra attended the review.

During the meeting, Minister Narayana stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the reports on flood damage, instructing officials to take necessary precautions during the reverification and super check processes.

He also stated that a door-to-door survey was conducted, recording damage in 1,75,000 houses, with 4,036 enumerators deployed in the Vijayawada urban area. Reverification and supervisory checks, overseen by special officers, are being prioritised to ensure that no affected household is left unaccounted.

Regarding multi-storey buildings where floodwaters entered, the Minister explained that enumerations are being conducted for all families on each floor. He noted that while water flooded the lower levels, residents of the upper floors also faced significant disruptions to their livelihoods, and the State government is working to provide adequate assistance to these individuals. Minister Narayana, along with M Harinarayan, Ronanki Kurmanath, and Dr G Srijana, addressed concerns raised by officials involved in the reverification and supervisory checks.