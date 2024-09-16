Spike in edible oil prices dents consumers’ pocket

VIJAYAWADA: The recent hike in customs duties on crude edible oils, such as soybean, sunflower, and palm oil, has led to a significant surge in prices across India, with Andhra Pradesh being no exception. This sudden rise, just as the festive season approaches, has sparked concerns among consumers and traders alike.

With oil prices jumping by over 20 per cent, consumers are growing anxious about the increased financial strain. Many households are already grappling with inflation, and the spike in oil prices is expected to push up the cost of daily essentials, including tiffins and other oil-based food items.

In anticipation of even higher prices, some black marketeers have begun hoarding oil stocks, creating an artificial demand that could further exacerbate the situation during the festivities.

The Finance Ministry recently announced an increase in basic customs duty on various edible oils, effective from Saturday. The duty on crude palm, soybean, and sunflower oils has been raised from zero per cent to 20 per cent, while duties on their refined versions have surged from 12.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent.

The government argues that this decision will benefit domestic farmers by raising their income, but the immediate effect has been a sharp price rise that is hurting consumers.