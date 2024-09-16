Storage facility catches fire, 20 hurt in Ganesh idol procession

TIRUPATI: A storage facility caught fire when fireworks, which were part of the Ganesh immersion procession, accidentally landed on it in BC Colony of Manubolu mandal, Tirupati district on Sunday.

The fire engulfed the entire area, including a house. As many as 20 people participating in the procession suffered severe injuries, with the condition of four children reported to be critical. The explosion caused panic and chaos within the colony, as people screamed and ran for safety amidst the growing fire.

The injured were immediately rushed to Gudur Area Hospital, with several being transferred to private and Nellore Government General Hospital for better treatment. Manubolu police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.